AUGUSTA — Beginning July 1, customers can make a reservation at the 12 State Park Campgrounds without any minimum night stay limits. This is an added customer service allowing campers to book a single Friday or Saturday night for reservations between July 1 and the end of the camping season, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Bureau of Parks and Lands.
To view the 12 State Park Campgrounds, visit maine.gov/dacf/parks/camping/campground_maps.shtml.
To make a camping reservation, visit CampWithME.com, or Maine residents can call 800-332-1501; all others can call 207-624-9950.
To review COVID-19 updates about camping, visit CampWithME.com.
