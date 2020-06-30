A Waterville man was arrested and charged after allegedly crashing his car on Water Street and fleeing the scene on a rainy Monday night, police said.

Farid A. Hamrouni, 18, of Waterville, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, operating without a license, criminal mischief and attaching false plates, Deputy Chief Bill Bonney of the Waterville Police Department said Tuesday.

Two passengers in the car with Hamrouni were neither arrested nor charged.

Waterville Police received a report around 11 p.m. that a Chevy Impala had crashed into a utility pole at 14 Water St., Bonney said.

When police arrived at the crash site near the Hathaway Creative Center, two of the three people in the car had apparently fled leaving one person behind who was taken to the hospital and later released with no injuries.

A Maine State Police K-9 team helped search the area for the missing driver and passenger. The police dog located the two people in the wooded area between Sherwin Street and Water Street.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, Bonney said.

“I don’t know why he crashed,” Bonney said. “That’s not a high crash area so we’re not sure.”

Hamrouni was freed on $1,000 unsecured bail.

