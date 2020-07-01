FAIRFIELD — Two men were arrested after Maine State Police assisted U.S. Marshals in an investigation that led to the search of a vehicle on the Skowhegan Road.

Maine State Police Sgt. Chris Carr said that Klein Uslysse, 20, of Revere, Massachusetts, and Jaiir Coleman, 19, of Massachusetts, were arrested at the Purple Cow House of Pancakes. About 15 law enforcement vehicles and officers converged on the scene of the arrests and were searching a silver Chevy Equinox.

Seven handguns were displayed on the hood of the vehicle, but Carr could not speak about any of the evidence that was found as the investigation was ongoing.

Uslysse was arrested on a warrant charging him with being a fugitive, and Coleman was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, Carr said.

Carr said that the investigation is being conducted by U.S. Marshals, who did not respond to Morning Sentinel inquiries by deadline.

