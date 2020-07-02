GREELEY, Colo. — Hannah Shutt of Waterville has been named to the 2019-20 dean’s list of distinction at the University of Northern Colorado.
Students who earned this distinction earned a combined grade point average of a 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours.
