University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer more than 50 summer learning activities throughout July and August for all youth ages 5 to 18, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office in Orono.

UMaine Extension 4-H staff and volunteers will offer a wide variety of experiential learning workshops both online and offline. Topics include leadership development, science and engineering challenges, creative cooking, art and photography, animal sciences, and natural sciences. Participants do not need to be enrolled in 4-H.

Workshops are free; some have suggested donations for materials. To register and find workshop descriptions, visit extension.umaine.edu/4h/2020-4-h-summer-programming.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sarah Sparks at [email protected] or 207-581-8206.

For more information about the foundation, visit extension.umaine.edu/4hfoundation.

