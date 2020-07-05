WATERVILLE — The Waterville City Council is scheduled to take a first vote Tuesday on a proposed municipal and school budget for 2020-21, and consider a final vote on a proposed $4 million bond package for capital improvements.

The in-person meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Mid Day Cafe at the Mid-Maine Technical Center at Waterville Senior High School. The meeting will also be streamed virtually, and may be viewed through links on the city’s website — www.waterville-me.gov/552020-virtual-city-council-meeting-7pm/.

As of Wednesday, the final numbers for the proposed municipal budget were still being finalized, but the proposed school budget is $25.7 million, which represents a 3.39% increase from the current $24.9 million budget.

The Waterville Board of Education took a first vote April 27 to approve that proposal, and will take a final vote after the council finalizes that and the municipal budget.

The school proposal represents an $843,647 increase to the 2019-20 budget, but requires $30,444 less in local taxes than needed this year.

The council in July 2019 approved a $42.7 million municipal and school budget for 2019-20. That budget increased the tax rate by 49 cents, to $25.76 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The council is also scheduled to consider a final vote to approve issuing general obligation bonds for $4.03 million. The council took a first vote June 23 to approve the proposal.

Councilors also will consider recommendations by the Planning Board to allow for zoning changes on parts of Webb and County roads so solar farms may be developed there.

The Planning Board voted 6-1 on June 22 to recommend the council approve a request by Kevin Violette of Holmes Farm Associates to rezone part of County Road — from Rural Residential to Solar Farm District — to allow for the construction of a solar farm. Cathy Weeks was the lone dissenter.

The board also voted 7-0 to recommend the council approve a request by Roland Rossignol and NextGrid to rezone part of Webb Road — from Rural Residential to Solar Farm District — to allow for construction of a solar farm.

