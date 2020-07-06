ARROWSIC — An Arrowsic man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly tried to stab an adult relative during a fight over a cheeseburger.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Joshua Canonico on Arrowsic Road around 7:30 p.m. and charged him with domestic violence aggravated assault, a Class B crime punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

Canonico was fighting with a 23-year-old relative when Canonico allegedly grabbed a wood chisel and tried to stab the other man, who only suffered a scratch and torn shirt, according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout.

“They were fighting over a cheeseburger,” Strout said, declining to explain further what spurred the fight. Strout said alcohol was involved.

The Times Record does not identify the victims of alleged crimes without their consent.

Canonico was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and was scheduled to appear before a judge Monday afternoon.

