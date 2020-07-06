Not Fade Away: A Grateful Dead Tribute is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Somerset Abbey, ​98 Main St. in Madison.

The skilled group of players with decades worth of cumulative gigging experience is brought together by a mutual love for the music and culture of the Grateful Dead.

The band strives to bring their audiences high energy, danceable versions of their favorite songs — all performed with a touch of NFA’s own flavor and served complete with soulful vocal harmonies, psychedelic improvisational jams, and a few special surprises mixed in each time they take the stage.

Having performed at venues and festivals all over the region, the band has gained a dedicated following built upon celebrating the Grateful Dead’s unique relationship between the music, the culture, the players, and the fans.

Each show is a celestial experience, leaving audiences equal parts satiated and longing for more.

Tickets cost $15-$30.

For tickets, or more information, call 696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.com.

