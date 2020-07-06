The event is to commemorate Workingman’s Dead 50th Anniversary.

When newly-formed Boston-based jam quintet Rose Hill was asked this spring to share the bill with Phil Lesh (Grateful Dead, Furthur), Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers, Govt. Mule), John Mayer, multiple-Grammy-winning Brandi Carlile and others at LOCKN’ Festival, sonic universes within Rose Hill merged even closer together into an emotionally-charged melting pot of love, sorrow and light that pays homage to blues, roots, singer-songwriter and jam band traditions while exploring new territory.

Rose Hill’s first live stream performance took place this June 6 and amassed more than 5,000 views within the night it was broadcasted.

The band will play an extended set of original songs as well as a second set featuring interpretations of the albums Workingmans’ Dead and American Beauty to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the two releases. The show will be recorded and released on the 25th anniversary of Jerry Garcia’s death this year as Rose Hill’s debut album. Included in the album release will be a journalism-style analysis of America’s locomotive history, and how it has weaved itself into symbols of freedom, growth, development, movement and more — especially in music. The project was born from inspiration within the song “Jack Straw” by the Grateful Dead, which touches on the history of rail lines.

Front-woman Darby Rose~Lin Sabin has shared the stage with four-time Grammy-winning country singer Glenn Campbell, and sings soulful melodies that add layers of intimacy to the band’s music, while bridging the vocals and instrumentals with grooving rhythm guitar. Inspired — in his percussive yet melodic playing — by everything from Motown to modern jazz, bassist Jack Davies has been mentored by Mike Pope (Chick Corea) and Neal Itzler (Roy Hargrove, Phil Collins).

He has performed twice at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, after being selected by the Toronto Blues Society. Soaring, singing, breathing and wailing over psychedelic dreamscapes and mournful blues ballads, Rose Hill’s lead guitarist Danny Circharo saturates songs with unapologetically free slide guitar playing inspired by blues pioneers, and by his long-time guitar teacher and mentor Scott Sharrard (Little Feat, Gregg Allman Band). Piano, clavinet, organ and harmonica player Matt Arlowe has shared the stage with members of jam bands The Werks and The Breakfast. He sings and writes for Rose Hill and evokes nostalgia for the lyrics of folk revival icons, with a modern twist. A long-time former bandmate of guitarist Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauder, Rose Hill’s energetic drummer Henry Thomas was mentored by the late Colonel Bruce Hampton (Aquarium Rescue Unit) and has shared the stage with Oteil Burbridge (Dead and Company, The Allman Brothers) and Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead, Billy and The Kids). He also has collaborated with producer Terry Manning (Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Bryan Adams, Booker T).

Harry Brown’s Farm is a historic music venue and festival destination. Since 1991, Harry Brown has opened his hilltop to artists, musicians, and like minded agents of change. Belovedly called “The Hill,” Harry Brown’s Farm has hosted hundreds of musical artists including Godsmack, Twiddle, Roots of Creation, Kung Fu, Tom Constanten and Vince Welnick (The Grateful Dead), Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Particle, Barika and Goose.

For more information, visit facebook.com/harrybrownsfarm/.