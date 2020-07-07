The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus as well as one additional death on Tuesday.

To date, the Maine CDC is tracking 3,440 confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Cases are categorized as confirmed following a positive molecular test while probable cases involve symptomatic individuals who had close contact with an infected person or tested positive during an antibody test.

There have been 110 deaths in Maine among individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 17 new cases is more than double Monday’s total — an unusually low figure that the state’s top epidemiologist said likely reflected “a bit of a holiday weekend effect” — but is below the seven-day rolling average of 27 new cases per day. In comparison, Maine averaged 37 new cases daily for the seven-day period ending June 30.

An additional 29 residents were reported as having recovered from the COVID-19 disease, which has sickened more than 2.9 million people nationwide and has been linked to at least 130,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracking project.

After accounting for the 110 deaths in Maine and the 2,816 people who have recovered, Maine CDC was reporting 514 active cases of the disease, which is a decrease of 13 since Monday. Maine averaged 528 active cases per day for the week ending on Tuesday compared to a 475 active cases daily for the seven-day period ending June 30.

This story will be updated.

