Rangeley Angling Art Show Opening Reception will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley.

The exhibit will run through July 26. Presented in conjunction with the Rangeley Region Sport Shop as part of their 75th Anniversary Celebration Exclusively Sponsored by the Rangeley Region Sport Shop.

Those who attend can meet the artists, enjoy complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine), and view the work of five fine Maine artists working in this genre.

Exhibiting Artists include: Marcia Baker, Solomon Fast, John Hooper, Alex Poland and David Tibbetts.

For more information about individual artists in the exhibit, visit rangeleyarts.org/events/event/angling-art-show/.

