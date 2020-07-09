MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College student Katherine King of Sidney, a junior biology major, has been accepted into the Chi Zeta Chapter of Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta), a national biological honor society for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a news release from the college.

Students are invited to join the society if they have completed at least three semester courses in biological science, of which at least one is not an introductory course, and maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, as well as a grade point average of 3.0 or higher in their biology department major.

Beta Beta Beta was founded in 1922 at Oklahoma City University, the Alpha Chapter, and has grown to more than 626 chapters throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Chi Zeta, the chapter at Saint Anselm College, was founded in 1996.

