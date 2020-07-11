KINGMAN, Ariz. – Cathy Anne Gallant-Morello, 65, of Kingman, Ariz. died peacefully at her home on July 2, 2020.Cathy was born on Jan. 1, 1955 in Augusta, the daughter of Norman G. and Catherine “Cay” Rice Gallant. In her youth, Cathy was active in the performing arts. She graduated in 1973 from Cony High School where she performed in the annual variety show Chizzle Wizzle and other musical and dramatic programs.Cathy attended Bates College and Boston University where she earned a B.S. degree in political science in 1977. While attending school, Cathy worked summers and winter breaks in the administrative offices of Augusta radio station WFAU. At the radio station Cathy performed in radio drama programs and commercials.Cathy worked for nearly 15 years at Time Warner Cable in South Portland before moving to Arizona in 1991. She worked as a docent at the Tucson Botanical Gardens and met and later married Tom Morello.In 1997, Cathy earned a master’s degree in anthropology from Northern Arizona University. During her studies, she participated in archeological digs, including ancestral Hopi sites at the Homolovi Ruins in Arizona.Cathy and Tom are the co-authors of a fiction book titled Mesa. Cathy enjoyed studying native southwestern cultures and animals and birds of all kinds. She dearly loved her pet doves and rock doves Rembrandt, Toulouse-Lautrec, Degas, and Hoppy.Cathy’s friends in Arizona and Maine will remember her as a kind, respectful, patient person who listened intently. She had a wonderful sense of humor and laughed easily.Cathy is survived by her husband Tom Morello of Kingman, Ariz. She was predeceased by her mother Cay and father Norm. There will be a private memorial service.Donations in Cathy’s memory may be made to:Gilsland FarmAudubon Center20 Gilsland Farm Rd.Falmouth, ME 04105

