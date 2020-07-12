DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.
The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.
The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Custer becomes rare rookie winner in Cup Series
-
Local & State
Augusta man clocked driving 109 mph, Maine State Police say
-
Nation & World
Great White apologizes for mask-less show in North Dakota
-
Local & State
Maine speaker drowns out rivals in bid take to on Collins
-
Morning Sentinel
Fairfield woman remembered for vibrance, open mind, love of Shakespeare
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.