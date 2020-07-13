AUGUSTA — Lithgow Public Library is halfway through its Summer Reading Program, but there is still time for families to sign up and its special virtual events are just taking off, according to a news release from the library.

The following events are set:

• Book Making Craft for Kids will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16.

Children can learn how to make a book with limited supplies. The group will focus on two different styles of books — one only requires a single piece of copier paper. If you have either a stapler or a needle and thread, participants will be able to make the second kind.

• Chewonki Behind-the-Scenes Tour is set for at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23.

Participants can what happens behind the scenes at the Chewonki’s Wildlife Center in a Q&A with an educator. This program will not be recorded, to sign up to attend, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSflor8m2k3Txyz9n7M39UKW2wegxxbDGOh5I5B1g0DA_M-UQw/viewform?usp=send_form.

• Star Stories with Northern Stars Planetarium has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30.

John Meader from the Northern Stars Planetarium will narrate different stories related to the sky and stars from cultures around the world. The Zoom program will not be recorded, to sign up, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSflor8m2k3Txyz9n7M39UKW2wegxxbDGOh5I5B1g0DA_M-UQw/viewform.

• Treehouse Storytelling Show from Antonio Rocha will begin at 10 a.m. Thursdays in August.

Join Rocha for geographical activities and a new folk tale each week in August. A new episode of the Treehouse Storytelling Show will premier on our Facebook at facebook.com/search/top?q=lithgow%20library and YouTube playlists at youtube.com/playlist?list=PLi8nvNmgKGuBb5jdb2nk2lX4Ko8jcKMhU .

For more information, call Rachel Statham, youth services librarian, at 207-626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

