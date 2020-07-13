PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Johnson & Wales University student Madelyn Johnson of Pittston, a Tourism & Hospitality major in the College of Hospitality Management, has been named to the 2020 spring term dean’s list.
Johnson, a first-year student, is the daughter of Tracy and K.C. Johnson, and a 2019 graduate of Gardiner Area High School.
Full-time, undergraduate students who demonstrate academic excellence by achieving a term grade point average of at least 3.40 while also earning a minimum of 12 or more credit hours, receive commendation.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Judge seeks details on Trump decision to commute Roger Stone’s prison sentence
-
Maine Crime
Portland man charged with shooting into police garage
-
Community
Madelyn Johnson makes Johnson & Wales University dean’s list
-
Community
University of Maine at Presque Isle announces 2020 spring dean’s list
-
Arts & Entertainment
Gov. Mills declares Ashley Bryan Day in Maine