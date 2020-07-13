Maine reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths, continuing a trend that places Maine among the best in the country for low rates of COVID-19 prevalence despite increased testing.

Overall, Maine has had 3,558 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and 114 deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Fourteen additional Mainers have recovered from the virus, for a total of 3,008 recoveries since the first case was recorded here.

The CDC has yet to post updated hospitalization data for Monday, but the general trend has been a decline in hospitalizations statewide. On Sunday, 19 Mainers were in the hospital with COVID-19, with nine in intensive care beds and three on ventilators.

There are several key metrics that public health experts look at to determine how well a state is controlling the coronavirus, and Maine is one of only four states to be in the “trending better” category, according to the Covid Exit Strategy website. The site is a nonpartisan effort by a group of public health experts with experience working in the public sector, including several U.S. presidential administrations.

The website looks at several factors, in addition to virus prevalence, to code states “green, trending better” to yellow, red and “bruised red” which means “uncontrolled spread” The other states joining Maine in the “green” category are New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Seventeen states are in the “bruised red” category, including all of the Deep South, Texas, California, Arizona and Nevada.

Also, Maine has the lowest estimated virus reproductive rate in the country at 0.87, according to the rt.live website, a nonpartisan, nonprofit site that draws on data from the Covid Tracking Project, which compiles state and federal COVID-19 numbers. R(t) is a measure of how much the virus is spreading to other people. If the rate is below one, that means control measures are being effective and the virus could fizzle out. Anything above one is a danger, and if it’s much higher than slightly above one, the virus could potentially have exponential spread.

With the low prevalence of the virus, school officials across Maine are looking at how to open K-12 schools this fall. It’s a complicated question, but Dr. Dora Anne Mills, vice president of community health for MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center in Portland, published a lengthy blog post on Monday detailing how schools may reopen.

Mills, sister of Gov. Janet Mills and a former director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote that low case rates and lack of community transmission are crucial for reopening schools.

“Reopening schools is heavily dependent on how much COVID-19 transmission there is in the state or community,” Mills wrote. “While there are no clear criteria for the case incidence, test positivity rate, and/or hospitalization or death incidence needed for schools to reopen safely, experience in other countries indicates that school outbreaks are more likely to occur if there is significant community transmission.”

The Maine CDC has said that community transmission is occurring in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties.

This story will be updated.

