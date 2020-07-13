WATERVILLE — Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen on Pleasant Street has closed its doors permanently after 40 years, citing complications from the coronavirus pandemic, the fact that the church building is being sold and the kitchen’s volunteers are all elderly.

“We’re sorry we had to close,” said Mary Morin, a longtime member of the kitchen’s board of directors. “All the people that volunteered there really valued their work and valued the people. Everyone considered it an honor to serve these people — a lot of whom fell through the cracks and don’t feel valued.”

Morin, 84, cooked at the kitchen and had been there 15 years. She said that when the soup kitchen, located in the Sacred Heart Church at 72 Pleasant St., closed temporarily in March because of the coronavirus, board members planned to re-open it when it was possible to do so, but decided at a recent meeting that it was time to close.

The soup kitchen, which served a hot meal five days a week, operated separately from the church itself and paid it $200 a month for rent. The church was founded in 1908, but had not held weekend Mass since 2006.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland in March announced that Corpus Christi Parish planned to put the building, parsonage and rectory on the market. Morin said the soup kitchen was unable to find a suitable alternative site, which contributed to the decision to close the kitchen.

The kitchen relied on donations, federal government support and donations from area supermarkets. Some people who donated money regularly to the soup kitchen stopped donating.

“The soup kitchen has been struggling,” Morin said. “If we were to reopen, we would need to make changes including shields, spacing — there’s not room to sit people 6 feet apart — sanitizing bathrooms, etcetera. It was decided that this would be a good time to close. The volunteers are all elderly, no younger people have stepped up to help and there’s only so long we can go on.”

She said younger volunteers were recruited, but they would come, spend a day and not return.

The soup kitchen was founded in 1980 by the Rev. George Goudreau, with help from others, including Dick Willett, who volunteered there 36 years, 20 as director, until he died in 2016, just before he planned to retire.

At its peak, the kitchen served between 80 and 140 people each day, Willett said four years ago. Morin said that when it closed in March because of coronavirus, only 40 to 45 people were coming to eat.

Joan Phillips-Sandy, of Waterville, volunteered at the soup kitchen for many years, bringing students weekly from Mount Merici Academy to help.

“I’m so sorry that the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen is closing,” Phillips-Sandy said Monday. “In 1986 Donna Russo, then sixth grade teacher and now dean of students and Upper Wing lead teacher at Mount Merici Academy, and I, started bringing our sixth graders to volunteer at the soup kitchen every week of the school year. This later expanded to include seventh graders and continued until last spring.

“This gave our students the opportunity to put into practice the Ursuline school’s Serviam motto (I will serve). Feeding the hungry is a core Gospel command. The need in this community is great, and I saw it grow over the years. I hope some group steps up to start another soup kitchen.”

It is not clear where people who used to frequent the food kitchen are eating now. Morin said that they would eat at the Alfond Center when that center opened for meals shortly after the soup kitchen closed because of the coronavirus. However, the Alfond Center now has returned to feeding only youths, according to Ken Walsh, its chief executive officer.

Contacted Monday, others who help the needy said they do not know for sure where people are eating meals, but Katie Spencer White, director of the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, offered possible answers.

She said that now, while courts are closed and people are not getting evicted from their homes, they may be using rent money for food and other essentials.

People also are receiving a temporary cash infusion in the form of $600 monthly unemployment funds, which makes a huge difference in helping a person with low income be able to feed a family, according to Spencer White. SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits also have increased to help meet their needs, she said.

“I think that’s probably where we’re seeing some of the difference right now, and of course, people got stimulus checks,” she said.

Spencer White said that often when people talk about social welfare programs, a concern among taxpayers is that the money is used for recreational drugs and other nonessential things, but the data shows the exact opposite — that the vast majority of people use the money for food, utilities and rent.

Maili Bailey, director of the Evening Sandwich Program and the Universalist Unitarian Church in Waterville, said she was sad to learn the soup kitchen was closing.

“We were in a partnership with them,” Bailey said Monday. “They used to pick up bread for us from Hannaford and Shaw’s and they also had produce which I could count on. We did share supplies at times. They’re going to be missed. Totally, totally understand though.”

The Evening Sandwich Program, which offers take-out food and has been in operation 30 years, temporarily closed in March because of the pandemic, re-opened and closed again because so few people started to come, according to Bailey.

“We reduced the number of days, and then it became more difficult to get volunteers because we’re all old,” she said, adding that volunteers are in their 70s and 80s and were nervous about the virus.

“There were so few people coming, and we just didn’t think it was worth the risk,” she said.

Bailey, who started the sandwich program in 1990, is confident the program will continue.

“I fully expect that we will go again,” she said.

Meanwhile, an effort is afoot, unrelated to the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen, to open a similar facility, though plans are in their infancy. Waterville resident Aline Poulin said she was asked to help explore opening a new soup kitchen.

She and others are looking for space and substantial donations to buy freezers, a microwave, tables, chairs and other equipment needed to start a soup kitchen. Poulin has started the process of seeking an attorney and exploring paperwork needed to start the effort.

