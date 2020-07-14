A Freeport woman who had been missing since yesterday was found alive but disoriented near her home Tuesday morning.

Sarah Dowling, 62, was found about 300 yards behind her home on Stevens Farm Road at 6:35 a.m. by Game Warden Kris MacCabe and his K9 Morgan. Dowling, who is diabetic, was disoriented but able to walk out with assistance, according to the Maine Warden Service.

A search for Dowling was launched Monday afternoon. Dowling left a note at her home sometime between 8 and 11 a.m. saying she was going for walk, but had not been seen since then. Dowling is diabetic and she can become disoriented if she is unable to take her medicine, Mark Latti, spokesman for the IFW, said in a news release.

Searchers began looking for Dowling around 4 p.m. and continued until 2 a.m., concentrating efforts along the Stevens Farm Road. Assisting in the search were the Brunswick and Freeport police departments and dozens of volunteers and family who searched the area on foot. Drones were also used to try to locate Dowling.

MacCabe and K9 Morgan resumed the search for Dowling at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

No further information is available at this time.

