WATERVILLE — Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s 28th annual Taste of Waterville is planned for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Head of Falls.

Normally held the first week of August, this year’s event has been moved because of large event gathering restrictions, expected to be expanded later this fall. Construction on Main Street also has dictated a change in venue to Head of Falls, according to a news release from the chamber.

This year’s format will be in keeping with the celebration of Maine’s Bicentennial and will feature cultural foods and demonstrations focused on the ethnic diversity of the area. Taste of Waterville will be an adult-focused, day-long event with a variety of ethnic food options, entertainment, and informative walks, along with music, beer/wine gardens and brew samples. Timelines for entertainment and activities are under development.

Applications are being accepted for restaurant, bite, booth, food truck and food-related vendor participants.

To reserve a spot for this year’s event, email [email protected].

For more information, visit tasteofwaterville.com.

