Voting was steady Tuesday afternoon at polling booths in Farmington. A total of 1,105 absentee ballots were submitted. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

FARMINGTON — Voters elected three school directors and two selectmen Tuesday.

Selectmen Stephan Bunker and Scott Landry received 939 and 1,237 votes, respectively, to remain on the board.

Three Regional School Unit 9 directors were also selected. Scott Erb, a former board member who sought the seat held by Tami Labul, received 1,344 votes. Kirk Doyle received 1,302 votes, while J. Wayne Kinney received 1,320.

In all, 1,750 ballots were cast; 1,105 of them were absentees.

Farmington has 6,525 registered voters; 1,305 absentee ballots were sent to voters.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
2020 election, farmington maine, Primary elections 2020

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles