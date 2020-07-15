FARMINGTON — Voters elected three school directors and two selectmen Tuesday.
Selectmen Stephan Bunker and Scott Landry received 939 and 1,237 votes, respectively, to remain on the board.
Three Regional School Unit 9 directors were also selected. Scott Erb, a former board member who sought the seat held by Tami Labul, received 1,344 votes. Kirk Doyle received 1,302 votes, while J. Wayne Kinney received 1,320.
In all, 1,750 ballots were cast; 1,105 of them were absentees.
Farmington has 6,525 registered voters; 1,305 absentee ballots were sent to voters.
