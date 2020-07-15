CANAAN – Edmond Wayne Padgett passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2020 in Albany, Ore. at his residence. Edmond worked as an inspector at PCC, Oregon.Edmond was born on March 8, 1977 in Jacksonville, Fla. He was the son of James Lester Padgett Sr. Edmond resided in Florida, Texas, California, Virginia and Maine.Edmond attended and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1995. He was a tall and strong man with a big heart. He cared greatly for his family and often spoke of being home sick while he was away at work. He was an extreme bicycle enthusiast and would often travel hundreds of miles to get through the countryside and take scenic routes in Virginia, Oregon and California. Seeing terrain only seen by hiking or cycling brought him immense joy and satisfaction.The Padgett family would like to take this time to sincerely thank and express their gratitude for the hospitality that Carlos Cruz and his family showed Edmond during the last days of his life.He is survived by his father, James L. Padgett, of Canaan; his siblings Carroll Delbaugh, Canaan, James Padgett and his wife Melissa Padgett, Maumee, Ohio, Aaron Padgett, Canaan, Ella Padgett Norridgewock, Jeffery Padgett and his wife Kellie Padgett of Readfield; his aunts, Polly Ray Marysville, Calif., Rebacca Baker of Wellsborro, Pa., uncle, Harold Ray of Bangor; many cousins and relatives that reside across the Midwestern United States primarily residing in California; his three nephews, Michael Reynolds, Cooper, and Jacoby Padgett.Edmond will be greatly missed by all of his friends, family, and all of the people who were able to meet his kind soul. He will be remembered by all of the hearts that he touched throughout his life.Edmond Padgett’s memorial services will be conducted at Walker Cemetery located on the Tuttle Road in Canaan, at 2 p.m. on July 18. All are welcome to be in attendance alongside the family.In lieu of flowers,donations may be sent toJames Lester Padgett Sr.25 Moores Mills Rd.Canaan, ME 04924

