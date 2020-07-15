OAKLAND – On Sunday July 12, 2020, Ida L. Oxton, wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away with family by her side at the age of 77. Ida was born in Newport, Oct. 3, 1942, the daughter of Celia R. (Marston) and Louis N. Stuart. She grew up in Bangor and attended Portland schools. Ida was a loving mother and grandmother who took great pride in her family. She enjoyed bowling, states fairs, movies at the drive in, being at the lake and simply spending time with her family and friends.Ida was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard A. Oxton; and will be lovingly remembered by her children, sons Frederick Henry and wife Anna, Jonathan Henry and wife Lisa, and daughter, Susan Rizzo and husband Michael. Ida will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Amber Rancourt, Candice Flaherty, Jonathan Henry, Brianna Henry, Jennifer Rizzo, and Nathaniel Henry; along with her five great-grandchildren, Keira, Zachary, and Gabriel Rancourt, Jack and Quinn Flaherty, and Donivan Usher. The family would like to thank Gina Boudreau and the Goudreau’s Retirement Community Center in Winslow. Visiting hours will take place on Thursday, July 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A service will directly follow visiting hours at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at Maine Veteran’s Cemetery on Mount Vernon Rd. in Augusta on Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield, Maine.

