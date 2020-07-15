FARMINGDALE — Tyler Tripp was elected to a three-year term on the Select Board by a three-vote margin on Wednesday, prompting his opponent Incumbent Select Board chairperson Nancy Frost to ask for a recount.
Meanwhile, Doug Ebert beat Jim Grant for a two-year term on the Select Board.
Tripp received 338 votes to Frost’s 335, according to preliminary results.
Around midnight Tuesday, Town Clerk Rose Webster said Frost requested a recount. Webster was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday morning, as the town office was closed.
Frost said she has not heard about the status of the recount, but was told by Webster that vote-counters would need to come to the town office and Frost would have to be present for the recount.
Tripp said he didn’t blame Frost for asking for a recount based on the razor-thin margin of his victory.
Tripp said he was excited to work with Ebert and incumbent Selectman Wayne Kilgore.
“I think we can make progress and do some good things for the town,” he said.
Ebert received 346 votes to Jim Grant’s 295. Ebert said Wednesday he was looking forward to “working with taxpayers and contractors.”
“I think it’s great,” he said about his election. “I’m glad the townspeople came out and showed some support.”
Grant was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.
Steve Stratton was reelected as Road Commissioner and John Lambert was reelected to the Regional School Unit 2 Board of Directors, both in unopposed races.
The open Town Meeting, where voters will decide on as much as $1,523,590 in municipal spending, is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hall-Dale High School.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Floyd family sues Minneapolis officers charged in his death
-
Arts & Entertainment
Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors
-
Local Elections
Tripp edges Frost for seat on Farmingdale Select Board, but faces recount
-
Maine Crime
Three arrested in Skowhegan drug bust, alligator confiscated
-
Business
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.