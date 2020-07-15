FARMINGDALE — Tyler Tripp was elected to a three-year term on the Select Board by a three-vote margin on Wednesday, prompting his opponent Incumbent Select Board chairperson Nancy Frost to ask for a recount.

Meanwhile, Doug Ebert beat Jim Grant for a two-year term on the Select Board.

Tripp received 338 votes to Frost’s 335, according to preliminary results.

Around midnight Tuesday, Town Clerk Rose Webster said Frost requested a recount. Webster was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday morning, as the town office was closed.

Frost said she has not heard about the status of the recount, but was told by Webster that vote-counters would need to come to the town office and Frost would have to be present for the recount.

Tripp said he didn’t blame Frost for asking for a recount based on the razor-thin margin of his victory.

Tripp said he was excited to work with Ebert and incumbent Selectman Wayne Kilgore.

“I think we can make progress and do some good things for the town,” he said.

Ebert received 346 votes to Jim Grant’s 295. Ebert said Wednesday he was looking forward to “working with taxpayers and contractors.”

“I think it’s great,” he said about his election. “I’m glad the townspeople came out and showed some support.”

Grant was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Steve Stratton was reelected as Road Commissioner and John Lambert was reelected to the Regional School Unit 2 Board of Directors, both in unopposed races.

The open Town Meeting, where voters will decide on as much as $1,523,590 in municipal spending, is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hall-Dale High School.

This story will be updated.

