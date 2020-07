Gideon cruises to victory in Senate primary The Freeport Democrat will face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the most costly Senate race in Maine history, with national implications for control of the Senate.

Dale Crafts holds big lead in Republican congressional primary In Maine's 2nd Congressional District, the former Lisbon state lawmaker has about 45% of the vote in early returns while his two opponents split the rest.

Mainers approve $120 million in bonds for broadband and transportation The state borrowing will pay for transportation improvement projects and a boost to high-speed internet.

Absentee ballots swell, voter turnout mostly light in central Maine For Waterville, China, Fairfield, Norridgewock and Skowhegan, Tuesday's primary election ran smoothly despite strict health and safety guidelines and longer ballots brought on by the coronavirus.

Central Maine polls see slow but steady turnout Tuesday's election brings out voters and challenges, as a number of delayed open Town Meetings are being held by secret ballot and the number of absentee ballots are expected to be higher than usual.