WOOLWICH — Joseph Fisher, the 41-year-old Woolwich man hit by a truck while standing in the breakdown lane of Interstate 295 on July 3, has died, Maine State Police confirmed Wednesday.

Maine State Trooper Lauren Roddy said last week that Fisher was standing on the shoulder near mile marker 34 securing items in his pickup truck when he was struck by a commercial box truck driven by 42-year-old Nasser Tibaijuka of Waltham, Mass.

Fisher was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with significant injuries, Roddy said.

Fisher died from his injuries Monday, according to Sgt. Scott Quintero of the Maine State Police.

Quintero said that Fisher was on his way to go camping with his family.

A GoFundMe page was created by Terry Buchan after the crash to raise money for Fisher’s family.

“Joey is a wonderful man, a hard worker, and a great husband and father to three children,” Buchan states. “His wife is a stay at home mom, so this family needs help.”

The fund had raised more than $28,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday, Quintero said. The crash remains under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: