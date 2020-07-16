Emily Bley of Readfield, in her recent letter, put to paper my thoughts (“Mills, Shah deserve our thanks,” July 10).

I had been going to publicize my thank-yous to Gov. Janet Mills, her staff members and advisers. Thank you!

Thank you for wise and cautious leadership in the face of pushy politics, and thanks to you, too, Emily Bley, for saying so.

Arlene Trudel
North New Portland

