AUGUSTA — A challenge of petitions filed by an independent candidate for U.S. Senate was withdrawn on Friday, clearing the way for Bar Harbor businessman Max Linn to appear on the November ballot.
Linn is running for Senate in a race where the high-profile candidates are Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House.
Former state Sen. Mary Small of Bath, a Republican, filed a complaint challenging the validity of Linn’s nominating petitions.
A hearing began Thursday, but on Friday, Small’s attorney said she acknowledged that her complaint would not have eliminated enough signatures to invalidate Linn’s candidacy.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Superintendents welcome guidelines, see parents’ support as key to reopening
-
Nation & World
Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely
-
Varsity Maine
Status of fall sports still unclear after Mills announcement about school reopenings
-
Nation & World
Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd man executed by U.S. government this week
-
Politics
Max Linn cleared for U.S. Senate race after challenge is withdrawn