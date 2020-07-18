UNION — Vose Library has announced there is still time to join its Summer Reading Program. Reading incentives are available with prizes to be awarded on Wednesday, Aug. 5, including eight Kindles donated by the Union Masonic Lodge 31, according to a news release from Angie McKenna, library assistant.

Virtual programming also is offered every Wednesday with Story Time and Crafts with Kristin Gould from 11 a.m. to noon for first- through third-graders and Discovering Nature Journaling with UMaine 4H presenter Kathryn Jensen from 10 to 10:45 a.m. for fourth- through seventh-graders.

To register and to arrange for curbside pickup to obtain a welcome packet and/or craft and journaling materials, call the library at 207-785-4733.

The library is located at 392 Common Road.

For more information, visit voselibrary.org or Facebook.

