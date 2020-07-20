AUGUSTA — A crash Sunday afternoon near the intersection of State Route 3 and West River Road sent two people to the hospital.
Augusta Police say that Daniel Williams of Waterville and Melanie Heron of Sidney were on motorcycle traveling north on West River Road around 1:30 p.m., when they were struck by a southbound vehicle turning left that failed to yield the right of way.
Williams and Heron were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Neither was listed as a patient at MaineGeneral Medical Center on Monday.
Augusta Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Brann said the accident report indicates that no tickets were issued and no charges were brought.
