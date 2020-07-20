AUGUSTA — A crash Sunday afternoon near the intersection of State Route 3 and West River Road sent two people to the hospital.

Augusta Police say that Daniel Williams of Waterville and Melanie Heron of Sidney were on motorcycle traveling north on West River Road around 1:30 p.m., when they were struck by a southbound vehicle turning left that failed to yield the right of way.

Williams and Heron were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Neither was listed as a patient at MaineGeneral Medical Center on Monday.

Augusta Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Brann said the accident report indicates that no tickets were issued and no charges were brought.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
augusta maine, cmnews

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles