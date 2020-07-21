East End Beach in Portland is being reopened Tuesday afternoon after tests showed contamination levels are well within state safety standards.

The popular beach was closed Sunday after a malfunction at the East End Wastewater Treatment Plant resulted in the discharge of an undetermined amount of wastewater into Casco Bay.

Additional water samples were taken and the city will continue to monitor the water at the beach, according to a city spokeswoman.

The discharge happened after a Central Maine Power line that feeds electricity to the plant shut off around 8:15 a.m. Sunday. A backup generator at the plant failed, said Scott Firmin, director of the wastewater treatment plant.

Firmin does not yet know the volume of wastewater discharged because the power outage affected the plant’s computer system. The flow volume is expected to be included in a report about the incident that Firmin will file with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection by Friday.

This story will be updated.

