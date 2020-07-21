A Turner man was critically injured Tuesday in a construction accident in Hampden, authorities said.

Maine State Police said Eric Jabbusch, 50, was pinned when several steel sheet pilings fell off a truck as they were being loaded at a construction site along Interstate 95 in Hampden at about 9:20 a.m., according to a news release.

Jabbusch was taken by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor to be treated for his injuries.

The construction is part of the Maine Department of Transportation’s project to replace several interstate bridges, according to the statement. The contractor on the project is Cianbro of Pittsfield. Jabbusch was working for a subcontractor, H.B. Fleming of South Portland.

Cianbro suspended all work on the project while company officials review safety protocols and until an investigation of the scene is completed, according to the statement.

Federal officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were assisted by the Maine State Police. OSHA is the lead investigating agency.

