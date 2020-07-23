LOWELL, Mass. — Richard Maurice Brassard of Monmouth was among the graduates honored by UMass Lowell’s 2020 Commencement on Friday, May 29.

Brassard received a Master of Science in Engineering degree in Plastics Engineering, according to a news release from the university.

The university held a virtual commencement ceremony May 29 for the more than 4,400 members of the class of 2020, which represents 45 states and 108 nations, and included 1,624 individuals who graduated with honors.

