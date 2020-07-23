What Augusta residents flush down the toilet could provide potentially important information about the prevalence of the coronavirus in the area to officials as they make public health-related decisions in the ongoing pandemic.

The Greater Augusta Utility District, using Keep ME Healthy grant funds obtained by the city of Augusta, began collecting samples of sewage at its wastewater treatment plant this week. Officials will send those samples to a Massachusetts company pioneering efforts to test for traces of the coronavirus in sewage collected from treatment plants.

If successful, the project could provide potentially valuable information about the presence and prevalence of the coronavirus in sewage from the area. Inn turn, that could provide information on how widespread the virus is in the area’s population. That information could be valuable as local officials make public health decisions such as when to reopen public facilities, and when and whether to allow area students to return to the classroom.

“It could provide interesting and valuable information about how prevalent it is in the community which will aid all kinds of decision making, going forward,” said Keith Luke, deputy development director for the city and the city’s representative to the Greater Augusta Utility District’s Board of Trustees, who wrote the grant application. “If we see the virus load number is constant, and then there’s a spike, it will be good to know we need to increase our vigilance, which could play into a number of decisions at the local level.

“As municipal leaders continue to make important decisions regarding reopening businesses, civic and related functions,” he added, “this testing data on how the virus is behaving in our community will provide an important tool.”

Most data on the spread of the coronavirus now comes from individual testing, which provides a limited set of data because not very many people are being tested for the virus. And those who are tested generally have a reason to be tested, such as they may be showing symptoms. So that data may not provide a very accurate assessment of how many people who haven’t been tested have the virus in the area.

Research underway now seeks to test for the presence of the coronavirus in wastewater. The lab where Augusta’s samples will be sent, Biobot, is working to correlate that to provide an estimation of how many people in an area may be infected.

The virus is shed in the feces of COVID-19 patients and thus makes its way into sewer systems. Biobot states on its website the firm analyzes sewage to determine the presence of infected individuals and estimate the number of cases. It states that analysis produces data that can help detect the emergence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rapidly so officials can take action to try to contain new outbreaks.

Luke learned of the project after hearing a story on National Public Radio about it. He approached Brian Tarbuck, general manager of the Greater Augusta Utility District, about having the testing done in Augusta, but at some $1,200 per sample, they agreed the cost to take part seemed too high. They shelved the idea until Luke learned of the grant funds that will now pay for the $24,000 cost of weekly testing from now till the end of October.

“It might help serve as an indicator of a regional populations’ exposure to COVID,” Tarbuck said. “So, it’s interesting, and we’re not paying for it. We might find, in future pandemics, this kind of testing has some real merit. So the science geek in me likes this a lot.

“We’re going to post the results online, so anybody can see them,” he added. “Hopefully that will help people with difficult decisions to make by providing better information.”

The grant funds are federal CARES Act funds administered by the Maine Department of Health and Human Service’s Keep ME Healthy program. The city received about $155,000 in funds from the program. Other coronavirus-related expenditures to be paid for with the grant funds include efforts to communicate educational information about the pandemic to area residents, the purchase of cleaning supplies and purchase of platforms for outside dining.

While the Maine Center for Disease Control was not directly consulted by city officials seeking the grant, its spokesperson Robert Long said “Maine CDC welcomes all science-based efforts to learn more about how the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads in Maine.”

He said other utility districts in Maine are also participating in similar research.

Phyllis Rand, water quality coordinator for Greater Augusta Utility District, collected the first sample Wednesday. The district already regularly takes samples during a 24-hour period for other testing. So she just had to pour some of that sample into tubes Biobot sent, which she has on ice until they can be sent to the lab to be tested.

She said the testing is similar to how testing was done for polio years ago.

Rand said one potential problem with the current testing is that methods haven’t been standardized, so different labs may run their tests in different ways. That will make it unclear whether results from different labs will provide an “apples-to-apples” comparison.

She said regulators are starting to look more closely at the testing as a way to track the spread of the coronavirus and are looking to standardize methods.

Luke said he can hardly wait to see the test results, particularly as more come in and trends may start to emerge. He said it may turn out there aren’t enough traces of coronavirus in the samples to provide meaningful data, which could indicate a relatively low number of cases in the area.

But it is expected to provide a broader snapshot of the spread of the virus than what is now available by testing individuals.

“It covers the service area of our district,” Luke said. “It provides a snapshot that isn’t limited to subsets of people who’ve been tested for one reason or another.”

