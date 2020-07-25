LEWISTON — Six workers at Central Maine Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and about six others are awaiting test results after an intensive care patient from the Marshwood Center tested positive for the disease.

The patient was admitted to the ICU on July 15 with ailments unrelated to the coronavirus. The patient was tested before admittance, per the hospital’s safety protocols, and that test came back negative. But the patient was retested this week after officials learned of an outbreak at Marshwood in Lewiston, where the patient had been living. That second test came back positive.

CMMC spokeswoman Kate Carlisle said employees who may have had contact with the patient and who were symptomatic or considered high-risk have been tested, as suggested by CDC guidelines. Six tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating at home. She estimated that another six have results pending.

Citing privacy, Carlisle declined to provide any details about the employees, including whether they worked in the ICU or what their jobs are.

Carlisle said all affected areas have been sanitized and Central Maine Healthcare, CMMC’s parent, is working closely with the state to make sure all affected parties are informed.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it received the CMMC test results Friday and opened an outbreak investigation late in the afternoon.

“As is the case with all outbreak investigations, Maine CDC staff will work with the employer to limit potential risk of exposure, quickly complete contact tracing, and provide support to affected individuals,” CDC spokesman Robert Long said.

Eleven people tested positive at Marshwood this week, including eight residents and three staff members. All 125 staff members and 80 residents were expected to be retested Friday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: