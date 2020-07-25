Augusta police arrested four people on drug trafficking charges Friday after searching a Middle Street apartment where they say they found drugs, weapons and money.

On Friday afternoon city police, with assistance from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police, acted on a warrant to search 15 Middle St., apartment 4, in Augusta.

Police found 223 grams of crack cocaine, several firearms and, police said in a news release, money they believe to be connected to illegal drug trafficking.

Four suspects, one from Augusta and three from New York City, were arrested and taken to the Kennebec County jail.

Preston Mack, 21, and Shakime Shannon, 18, both of New York City, were charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, with bail set initially for each at $65,000.

A 17-year-old girl from New York City, whom police did not name due to her age, was also charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Laurie Meader, 50, of Augusta was charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, with her bail set at $30,000.

