SKOWHEGAN — The Somerset County Grand Jury handed up indictments Thursday including two that charge a Palmyra couple with arson.

Ann M. Hicks, 52, and Thomas C. Schmidt, 54, have each been charged with one count of arson, one count of theft by insurance deception, one count of conspiracy to commit and one count of filing a false public report.

On Sept. 29, 2019, the couple allegedly started a fire in their pickup truck on Pond Road in St. Albans. The truck was destroyed. The two are alleged to have collected at least $10,000 from their insurance company.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication that there is enough evidence in a case to move forward with a trial.

Other indictments covered cases involving drug charges, theft and domestic violence assaults.

• David M. Obert, 51, of Norridgewock, charged with two counts of manslaughter. On July 4, 2019, Obert was found to have recklessly or with criminal negligence caused the deaths of Joyce Gibson and Keith Blackwell.

• Lief Wolfgang Schinzel, 34, of New Portland, charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence terrorizing and three counts of domestic violence assault, which occurred between Nov. 23, 2019, and Feb. 28, 2020.

• Daniel J. Bubier, 31, of Harmony, charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on July 31, 2019.

• Brian L. Cowan III, 31, of Palmyra, charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact, alleged to have occurred between Feb. 1 and May 15.

• Danielle K. Smith, 34, of Madison, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. On Nov. 6, 2019, Smith was found in possession of more than 200 grams of fentanyl and fentanyl powder.

• Alyvia L. Gordon, 22, of Waterville, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and one count of criminal forfeiture. On Aug. 14, 2019, Gordon was found to be trafficking more than 6 grams of fentanyl powder, more than 6 grams of heroin, 200 milligrams of fentanyl powder, and cocaine base. Gordon also furnished money in exchange for the drugs.

• Ronald L. Bubier, 32, of Skowhegan, was charged with one one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, operating after revocation, failure to stop for an officer and criminal forfeiture. On May 5, Bubier was alleged to have been trafficking at least 6 grams of heroin during a traffic stop where he refused to stop for police.

• Derek Nickerson, 35, of Houlton, charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speed, criminal trespass and violating a protective order on Feb. 14.

• Kevin Crowley, 29, of Norridgewock, charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, alleged to have occurred on Jan. 20.

• Dustin Ryan Hutchins, 35, of Fairfield, charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, alleged to have occurred on July 27, 2019.

• Alex L. Sherwood, 29, of St. Albans, charged with five counts of burglary and five counts of theft, alleged to have occurred on Dec. 20, 2019.

• Michael Warren Gatcomb Jr., 36, of Lewiston, charged with eluding an officer, endangering the welfare of a child, operating after revocation, driving to endanger, failure to stop for an officer, criminal speed, operating an unregistered vehicle and improper plates, alleged to have occurred on Nov. 25, 2019.

• Lynda Ann Thomas, 53, of Rome, charged with forgery and theft by deception, alleged to have occurred on Aug. 1, 2019.

• Staci Tozier, 49, of Skowhegan, charged with six counts of theft by unauthorized taking, alleged to have taken place between Jan. 1, 2013, and Jan 1., 2018.

• Joseph Fitzgerald, 36, of Waterville, charged with operating after revocation, alleged to have happened on Feb. 20.

• Randy J. Willard, 37, of Oakland, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and criminal forfeiture, alleged to have happened on Dec. 17, 2019. Willard was found to have fentanyl powder and cocaine base.

• Michael T. Cunningham, 53, of Norridgewock, charged with domestic violence assault, alleged to have occurred on June 4.

• Corey S. Walter, 38, of Norridgewock, charged with gross sexual assault, alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

• Wally C. Towers, 55, of Skowhegan, charged with operating after revocation and violating conditions of release, alleged to have occurred on April 24.

• Daniel Sansone, 20, of Derry, N.H., charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating after suspension and criminal forfeiture, alleged to have occurred on Feb. 21. At the time of the incident, Sanone was found in possession of more than one pound of marijuana and psilocybin as well as a firearm.

• Dustin T. McKenney, 27, of Skowhegan, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of violating conditions of release and four counts of criminal forfeiture. On April 28, McKenney was allegedly found to have fentanyl powder and a firearm.

• Dwayne V. Weese, 53, of Athens, charged with arson, alleged to have occurred on Feb. 28.

Related Athens man charged with arson after footprints tracked in snow

• Gregory Baylis, 37, of Winslow, charged with three counts of theft, alleged to have occurred on Oct. 23, 2019.

• Matthew Russell, 38, of Norridgewock, charged with aggravated assault, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, alleged to have occurred on Oct. 26, 2019.

• Tanya L. Paradis, 45, of Fairfield, charged with theft and burglary, alleged to have occurred on Jan. 1.

• Michael A. Lonnee, 36, of Gardiner, charged with domestic violence assault, alleged to have occurred on Feb. 15 in Fairfield.

• Shawn T. Hyatt, 21, of Waterville, charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, alleged to have occurred on May 6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: