Maine reported 33 cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, and one death, capping a week of low hospitalizations and case counts while the rest of the country sees surges.

Maine’s cumulative cases rose to 3,790, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those cases, 3,387 have been confirmed by testing and 403 are considered probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

One hundred nineteen people have died. The person reported Saturday to have died was a man in his 70s from Somerset County, Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said. “Maine CDC extends condolences to his family and loved ones,” Long said.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered – 3,281 – and died, there were 390 active cases on Sunday.

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 remained low across Maine on Saturday, at 11 patients. The state’s low hospitalization rates have offered a hopeful trend amid rising case numbers elsewhere in the country, and this week, some Maine hospitals reported their lowest numbers of patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, York County’s largest hospital, Southern Maine Health Care Medical Center in Biddeford, hadn’t had a COVID-19 inpatient since July 17. Maine Medical Center in Portland, which has handled the brunt of the patient load, had an average of 3.7 patients over the week ending Thursday, down from a peak of 35 reached in both April and May.

Hospitalization statistics are a “lagging indicator,” however, meaning they take one to three weeks to catch up to exposure to the disease.

And Maine has begun to see some effects from the coronavirus surge in the South and Southwest. Wait times for test results in Maine are rising as national labs see increased demand from other parts of the country; InterMed, a large primary-care provider in Maine, is experiencing 12-day delays, a spokesman said this week.

Losing that much time can decrease the effectiveness of a test, because a person may pass the virus to others before they know they have it. But Maine’s largest hospital networks, MaineHealth and Northern Light Health, say their in-house test processing has spared them these delays.

County by county since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 532 cases in Androscoggin, 31 in Aroostook, 2,004 in Cumberland, 45 in Franklin, 19 in Hancock, 157 in Kennebec, 25 in Knox, 33 in Lincoln, 48 in Oxford, 139 in Penobscot, three in Piscataquis, 40 in Sagadahoc, 34 in Somerset, 60 in Waldo, five in Washington, and 614 in York.

By age, 8.9 percent of patients were under 20, while 16.1 percent were in their 20s, 15.4 percent were in their 30s, 15.3 percent were in their 40s, 16.3 percent were in their 50s, 11.6 percent were in their 60s, 8.1 percent were in their 70s, and 8.4 percent were 80 or over.

Women still are the slight majority of cases, at close to 52 percent.

Of the 11 patients with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals on Saturday, eight were in intensive care and two were on ventilators. The state had 122 intensive care unit beds available of 405, and 259 ventilators available of 318. Maine also had 441 alternative ventilators.

Around the world on Saturday, there were 16 million known cases of COVID-19, and more than 643,000 deaths. The United States had over 4.2 million cases and 148,000 deaths.

