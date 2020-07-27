A Norridgewock man involved in a crash that killed two Madison residents a year ago has been indicted on two charges of manslaughter.

David “Mike” Obert, 51, was driving southbound down Ward Hill Road in Madison on the morning of July 4, 2019, when his dump truck collided with a Pontiac Torrent operated by Joyce Gipson, 85.

Gipson and her husband, Keith Blackwell, 80, were killed in the collision. Obert sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Obert was arraigned on one Class A charge of manslaughter on Feb. 12 and pleaded not guilty on Feb. 26.

Obert was indicted on two counts of Class A manslaughter on July 16.

According to the indictment, “on or about July 4, 2019 in Madison, Somerset County Maine, David M. Obert, did recklessly, or with criminal negligence, cause the death of another human being.”

Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties, was unable to be reached by phone and email for comment Monday.

Obert is being represented by Augusta lawyer Walter McKee.

“This was an accident, pure and simple. We fully intend to show that nothing Mr. Obert did that day was a crime,” McKee said in an email Monday. “Mr. Obert of course feels terrible about what happened. But he is adamant, as he has been from day one, that he committed no crime.”

Obert’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4.

