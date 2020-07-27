A person was injured during a shark attack Monday afternoon off the coast of Harpswell, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat from its station in South Portland, but it returned after learning that two kayakers helped the victim get to shore, where they were met by an ambulance from Harpswell, Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, which patrols Harpswell, received a report of a water rescue call at 3:29 p.m. at 14 White Sails Lane in Bailey Island village. Officers from the Maine Marine Patrol also went to the scene.

No information was given on the victim’s injuries or condition.

Dr. James Sulikowski, a professor at Arizona State University who conducts shark research in New England, said there has only been one unprovoked shark attack recorded in Maine.

“Shark interactions with humans are very rare in Maine,” he said in an email. “My guess is that the person (who was attacked) was mistaken as a food item. In this area of Maine and depending on how close to shore the event occurred, my guess it was a white shark.”

Sulikowksi said a seal was bitten Sunday in Phippsburg by a shark and died later.

In October 2010, a man diving off the coast of Eastport said an eight-foot shark attacked him after it apparently mistook his camera for food. The diver was able to fend the shark off with his camera, and took video of the encounter.

In the video, the shark’s teeth fill the frame before it swims off.

