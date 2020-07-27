Portland police arrested after an alleged stabbing in Deering Oaks Saturday.

The arrest was one of several unrelated arrests Saturday announced Monday by Portland police.

Police were called to a homeless encampment in the Rose Garden of Deering Oaks just before 8 a.m. Saturday and found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed when an argument turned into a physical fight.

Police say the victim, who is homeless, received a laceration on her hand when another member of the group stabbed her with a knife. The victim was treated at the scene.

Samantha Velez, 39, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Police say Velez is from Portland and is also homeless.

Earlier Saturday, police arrested a Portland man they say was driving a stolen car and charged him with assault after allegedly spitting at several officers.

Police allege that Mohamud Abdullahi, 27, of Portland spit at officers and kicked the door and window of a cruiser as he was being removed from a car he was suspected of stealing in South Portland. Two police officers were treated at Mercy Hospital for exposure to bodily fluids because Abdullahi spit in their eyes, said Lt. Robert Martin.

South Portland police had asked Portland police to help locate a vehicle that had been stolen. Portland officers spotted the vehicle being driven on Franklin Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday and followed it to 180 Pear St., where it was stopped, Martin said. The occupants of the car were detained and the driver was placed in handcuffs.

Abdullahi was charged with four counts of assault and violation of conditions of release. He faces additional charges from South Portland police.

A passenger in the vehicle was was awaiting COVID-19 test results, Martin said. She was not charged and was released from the scene.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, a Portland man was arrested on several charges after allegedly shoplifting at Reny’s.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: