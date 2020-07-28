MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday, although he doesn’t believe games need to stop now.

More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and four games have been postponed, raising anew questions about MLB’s attempts to conduct a season.

“This could put it in danger,” said Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. “I don’t believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis.”

Fauci made his comments on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Swedish approach: Virus cases trend downward

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — While coronavirus cases increase in Europe, Sweden continues a downward trend after a much-debated approach kept large parts of society open.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell says “the curves go down, and the curves over the seriously ill begin to be very close to zero. As a whole, it is very positive.”

Swedish officials declined to implement strict lockdown measures widely adopted in Europe. Large gatherings were banned, but restaurants and schools for young children have stayed open. The Swedish government has urged social distancing, and citizens have largely complied.

Sweden on Tuesday reported two new deaths, bringing the confirmed toll to 5,702. There have been nearly 80,000 cases in the country of 10 million people.

Catalonia passes laws to cut down on street parties

MADRID — Drinking a beer in the streets of Barcelona or elsewhere in the Catalonia region could result in a fine from $3,500) to $17,600.

That is the new maximum fine as authorities crack down on street parties, mostly frequented by young people and widely blamed for a spate of coronavirus outbreaks in the northeastern region of Spain.

Regional government spokesman Meritxell Budó says the measure banning alcohol consumption outside licensed venues takes effect Tuesday.

Regional authorities last week shut nightclubs to help stop a spike in outbreaks. Young people subsequently started gathering at night to drink together in squares, parks and on beaches.

Dutch record rising infection numbers

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch public health institute says 1,329 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week, an increase of 342 from the previous week.

Nine people died, two more than the previous week. The death toll since the start of the outbreak stands at 6,145, though the true number in most countries is likely higher because of a lack of testing and data collection.

The institute says the number of tests carried in the last seven days rose by nearly 23,000, and the percentage of positive tests was unchanged at 1%. There are concerns in the Netherlands about new clusters of infections, particularly in the country’s second most populous city of Rotterdam.

The public health institute registered 133 active clusters in the country with an average size of nearly six people. It says, “the number of infection clusters as a result of contact with family members, friends, (at) parties, at work or through other leisure activities is rising.”

The government’s coronavirus outbreak management team is discussing whether to advise more widespread use of face masks. Currently, masks are only mandatory on public transportation.

German government advises against trips to Spain

BERLIN — German authorities are advising against tourist trips to Catalonia and two other Spanish regions in light of rising coronavirus infections.

A note posted by the foreign ministry on Tuesday advises against “nonessential tourist travel” to Catalonia, its western neighbor, Aragón, and Navarra in northern Spain. It cites a rise in infection figures and “local closures.”

Germany’s advice comes after moves of varying severity by other European countries. Over the weekend, Britain imposed a 14-day quarantine on travelers arriving from Spain, Norway ordered a 10-day quarantine for people returning from the entire Iberian peninsula, and France urged its citizens not to visit Catalonia.

Spain, like most other countries in the European Union, is not on Germany’s list of high-risk countries. That means that travelers arriving from Spain are not subject to quarantine.

IMF approves emergency loan for South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — The International Monetary Fund has approved a $4.3 billion emergency loan to South Africa as it reels under the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has the world’s fifth largest virus caseload, and confirmed cases are approaching half a million.

The fact that Africa’s most developed country for the first time approached the IMF for a loan is the latest sign of pain. Unemployment is above 30% and rising, and major state-owned enterprises were already in poor shape.

The IMF says South Africa is seeing a “sharp economic contraction,” though authorities responded swiftly to this latest crisis. The government weeks ago announced a historic $26 billion economic relief package.

Other African nations are watching how the country of 57 million responds to the pandemic as cases begin to climb in many parts of the continent.

Vietnam locks down another large city

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam has locked down its third-largest city for two weeks after 15 cases of COVID-19 were found in a hospital.

Public transport into and out of the central city of Da Nang was cancelled. Over the weekend, thousands of mostly Vietnamese tourists had to end their summer holidays in the popular beach destination.

Authorities estimated several thousand people would be stranded by the transportation shutdown and asked hotels to shelter them.

The government on Sunday had ordered social distancing and closing nonessential businesses in the city of 1.1 million population.

The outbreak was detected in patients and health workers at Da Nang hospital.

