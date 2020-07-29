OXFORD, Ohio — Emma Lovejoy of Belfast was among more than 3,800 students from Miami University who received degrees during the virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17.

Lovejoy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Social Justice Studies.

