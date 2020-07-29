OXFORD, Ohio — Emma Lovejoy of Belfast was among more than 3,800 students from Miami University who received degrees during the virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17.
Lovejoy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Social Justice Studies.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Lovejoy earns Miami Universityn degree
-
Things to Do
Erin Johnson | Unnamed for Decades CMCA on view through Sept. 20
-
Things to Do
Shakespeare Under the Stars planned at Fort Knox
-
Things to Do
Lucky Clark On Music: Fritz Grobe
-
Community
UMaine Extension updates hay directory, recommends sourcing winter feed now