HONOLULU — The principal of the only school on Lanai thought reopening with full, in-person instruction next month was a no brainer: The Hawaiian island has had no confirmed coronavirus cases, and breezes flow through many of the school’s classrooms.

But even there, faculty pushed back, said Lanai High and Elementary School Principal Elton Kinoshita. In the end, only kindergartners and first-graders will meet face to face daily.

While Hawaii has one of the lowest rates of cases per capita in the country and many schools have open-air campuses, the challenges of returning kids full time to classrooms may still be insurmountable. Many residents live in multigenerational homes and fear for their elderly relatives, many schools lack the classroom space to allow for desks to be 6 feet (2 meters) apart, and the state is a major tourist destination and could see a rise in cases if restrictions are eased.

As a result, most schools in Hawaii will institute the hybrid approach being adopted in many parts of the country, with students alternating between attending in-person classes and online instruction. Some schools will have full face-to-face instruction for younger grade levels, but only a handful of schools will offer a full-time, in-person return.

European Commission signs deal for virus drug

LONDON — The European Commission says it signed a $72 million deal to secure thousands of doses of remdesavir, the only licensed experimental drug to treat people with severe COVID-19.

The European Commission says it had bought enough remdesivir, sold by Gilead Sciences as Veklury, to treat about 30,000 patients with serious coronavirus illness for member countries and the United Kingdom.

This month, the U.S. announced it had signed a deal with Gilead to buy nearly all of the company’s production of the drug through September. Numerous public health experts slammed the agreement, calling the U.S. move selfish and warned other countries could lose out.

Phillippines will allow reopening at 30 percent capacity

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will allow fitness gyms, internet cafes, drive-in cinemas, massage parlors and tattoo shops to reopen at 30% capacity on Aug. 1 despite coronavirus infection spikes.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration eased a lockdown in the congested capital in June and quarantine restrictions elsewhere in the country after the economy contracted in the first quarter and headed toward a recession.

Health officials on Thursday reported more than 85,400 confirmed infections and nearly 2,000 deaths.

Wisconsin city sets up drive-thru voting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Voters don’t have to leave their vehicles to vote in the primary election in western Wisconsin.

Officials in Eau Claire have set up drive-thru service for absentee voters in the parking lot behind City Hall to reduce contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting started Tuesday and will run weekdays through Aug. 7. Wisconsin’s partisan primary is Aug. 11.

City officials say people don’t need to arrive in a vehicle to vote in the parking lot. They can also walk up and cast their ballot, the Leader-Telegram reported.

Bosnian government official dies after testing positive

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — A Bosnia minister for veteran affairs has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was 53.

Salko Bukvarevic died Wednesday in a COVID-19 hospital in Sarajevo, where he was admitted last week with pneumonia and breathing problems.

He had served in the government of Bosniak-Croat federation since 2015. The region’s prime minister, Fadil Novalic, was also hospitalized with COVID-19, but was released Tuesday following two weeks of treatment.

So far, Bosniahas tallied over 10,700 virus cases and 297 deaths.

Nearly 80% of all cases in the country of 3.5 million were registered since mid-May, when a strict nearly 2-month-long, coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

Committee says British government made reckless error discharging patients to care homes

LONDON — A committee of British lawmakers says the government’s decision to advise English hospitals to discharge thousands of patients into care homes without knowing if they had the coronavirus was a “reckless” and “appalling” policy error.

The Public Accounts Committee said discharging around 25,000 patients to free up beds was an example of the government’s “slow, inconsistent and at times negligent” approach to social care.

In a report, it voiced concerns that the Department of Health and Social Care continued with the policy “even once it was clear there was an emerging problem.”

Hospitals in England were asked on March 17 to discharge patients, but did insist on coronavirus test prior to discharge until April 15. The government only said at the end of April that all care home residents and staff, regardless of symptoms, would be able to access tests.

The U.K. has the highest official coronavirus death toll in Europe, with around 46,000. The actual figure is thought to be far higher as it does not include those who died after contracting the virus but were not tested, including many in care homes.

Britain agrees to buy 60 million doses of potential vaccine

LONDON— The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year.

Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest vaccine manufacturing capability in the world. The vaccine prospect is based on the existing DNA-based technology used to produce Sanofi’s seasonal flu vaccine.

The government said that if the vaccine proves successful, then priority groups, such as health and social care workers, could be given the first doses as early as the first half of next year.

Human clinical studies of the vaccine will begin in September followed by a phase 3 study in December.

This is the fourth deal the British government has signed for potential coronavirus vaccines, worth a combined 250 million doses.

Prague registers its highest jump in cases

PRAGUE — The Czech capital has registered the highest day-to-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health authority says 101 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

It says Prague has had over 24 infected per 100,000 people in last seven days. Overall, the entire Czech Republic recorded 275 new cases on Tuesday.

In reaction to the recent surge in Prague, authorities reimposed mandatory masks at out-patient clinics and pharmacies.

Face coverings are also required in the city’s subway network while authorities said Wednesday masks might become mandatory again in the entire public transport possibly at the end of summer.

The Czech Republic has had 15,827 confirmed cases with 373 deaths.

Commander says strict measures are being taken to curb outbreak among service members in Japan

TOKYO — The commander of U.S. forces in Japan says strict measures are in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus by American military personnel entering Japan.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki has voiced worries about an outbreak spreading from the heavy U.S. military presence on the southern island.

According to Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, the commander of U.S. troops in Japan, positive cases among the service members and other base employees have gone down over the last five days from 189 to 139. Most of the cases were in Camp Hansen and Futenma, both on Okinawa.

Schneider said the U.S. military is not changing its operations or planned movement of personnel because of the pandemic, but measures are being taken to protect their health and prevent the spread of the virus.

He told reporters that each individual arriving from the U.S. to Japan is quarantined for 14 days, then tested for the virus, and allowed to leave and start work only if they’re virus-free.

Case increases slow in hard-hit Australian state

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state recorded its lowest daily tally of COVID-19 cases in nine days while the state premier expressed hope it was the start of a downward trend.

Victoria reported 295 new cases and nine deaths, seven of which were in aged care homes that are bearing the brunt of the pandemic. The outbreak has been concentrated in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, which is halfway through a six-week lockdown.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said “trends are not made in one day” but that he hoped the decline continued.

Another Australian state, Queensland, ratcheted up its pandemic travel restrictions. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that as of Saturday, anyone returning to the state from Sydney will have to go into hotel quarantine for two weeks.

The expansion followed two positive cases in Brisbane in women now under police investigation because they avoided mandatory quarantine by failing to declare a Melbourne visit.

Queensland has not had a case of community transmission of coronavirus since May. New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases.

