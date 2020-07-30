Waterville Democrats caucusing on Wednesday night nominated former city councilor Jay Coelho to face off against the Republican nominee, who will be chosen Monday evening, and any independents who should choose to run for the office in November’s general election.

Coelho, owner of the Waterville-based computer repair business You Broke IT, served one year as a councilor for Ward 5 before he lost his seat to Rick Foss, a Republican, last November.

More than 50 Democrats attended the caucus on Wednesday, which was held on Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic, and unanimously chose Coelho as their mayoral nominee.

“As a former city councilor, I’m excited to see some projects through,” Coelho said during a phone interview Thursday. “I think it’s time to take the city in a positive direction that’s inclusive of every person that lives in this town no matter what.”

As mayor, Coelho would seek to help senior citizens in the community by lowering their property taxes and tol as improve the relationship between the Police Department and the community.

“Over the coming months we will discuss ways to lower the tax rate for senior citizens,” Coelho wrote in a post to his campaign’s Facebook page, referring to them as “the same citizens that helped to build Waterville into the community we are today, therefore keeping them in their homes longer.”

Coelho also seeks to have more community policing, “where our Police Department is building relationships with citizens through outreach and feet on the ground.”

During Coelho’s stint on the council, he pushed for the city to authorize the purchase of two used ambulances for the Fire Department to use to transport patients either as a backup to or instead of Delta Ambulance. Coelho was part of the Fire Department Study Committee.

In October, Mayor Nick Isgro vetoed the vote to authorize the purchase of the ambulances for $131,000, but soon after the council overrode that decision.

Coelho also butted heads with Isgro after he was accused of conspiring with a resident at a council meeting regarding the mayor’s stance on Columbus Day.

Isgro had released a proclamation that declared Oct. 14 to remain Columbus Day, despite the fact that Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill months earlier that changed the holiday to Indigenous People’s Day.

At a council meeting on Oct. 18, Waterville resident Bob Vear told Isgro that he was “disrespectful” and accused him of mocking indigenous people on his Twitter page.

A verbal altercation between Vear and Isgro ensued. The mayor prematurely adjourned the meeting and walked out. The other councilors in attendance remained and listened to the rest of Vear’s statement.

Isgro then accused Coelho of having seen Vear’s speech before the meeting and plotting a preconceived “attack.” Coelho has vehemently denied ever seeing Vear’s speech ahead of time or plotting against the mayor.

Coelho’s goal in running for mayor is to “bridge the gap.”

“I want to bridge the gap between the citizens and the schools. I want to bridge the gap between the nonprofits and the citizens,” Coelho said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but everyone who is invested in this town is always showing up at the table.

“There are a lot of solutions that we can come up with that can help solve all of that and really create something positive over the next few years. We do a lot of good things in Waterville, and we should be displaying those things, not partisan nonsense.”

Eleven other Democrats were nominated to run for municipal office in the upcoming election.

In Ward 2, Democrats chose incumbent Flavia Oliveira as their candidate for a three-year term on the city council.

Last November, Oliveira defeated Phil Bofia, a Republican, and John D. Robertson, who ran with no party affiliation.

In Ward 4, Rebecca Green was nominated to run for the three-year seat currently held by Republican councilor Sydney Mayhew.

Incumbent Claude Francke of Ward 6 was chosen to run for that seat in the night’s only contested nomination. Frank beat out newcomer Michael Mosley by a 5 to 3 vote.

Thom Klepach will run for a two-year term for Ward 3 to replace former councilor Margaret Smith who announced her resignation on July 22. Smith served on the council since 2018 and resigned in order to focus on work and raising her three children.

Incumbent school board members Greg Bazakas, of Ward 2, and Maryanne Bernier, of Ward 4, were chosen by city Democrats to run for three-year terms.

Bazakas was appointed to the board last January and defeated Republican opponent Shaun Caron in November.

Incumbent school board member Elizabeth Bickford, of Ward 6, was absent from Wednesday’s caucus and has yet to formally accept the nomination.

Incumbent school board member Patricia Helm, of Ward 1, is running for a one-year term, and incumbent Spencer Kringbaum, of Ward 5, is running for a two-year term.

Kringbaum was unanimously appointed to the board in June after former board member Julian Payne resigned.

Democrats nominated Denise Bruseswitz and Sarah Whateley to run for two seats on the Kennebec Water District, both for a term of three years.

Luke Brooks-Shesler, chair of the Waterville Democratic Committee, said the night ran smoothly.

“We considered many different options in order to hold the caucus, but we decided it was safest to do over Zoom,” Brooks-Shesler said during a phone interview Thursday. “This was the first Democratic caucus that we’ve ever had online, and we planned on all types of contingency scenarios, but nothing went wrong.”

Brooks-Shesler said the party is energized and ready to tackle the races in the upcoming months.

The Waterville Republican Caucus will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Centerpoint Community Church on West River Road.

