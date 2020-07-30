LEWISTON — Police charged a homeless man Thursday night with stabbing a woman in the leg in Kennedy Park earlier in the day.

Charles Epps, 39, was arrested on Oak Street at 7:20 p.m., Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department said in a news release. Epps was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and booked on a charge of aggravated assault.

The wounded 22-year-old woman, who was known to Epps, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by friends. She was treated for a stab wound, which was not considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

Police responded to the incident reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of Bates and Walnut streets and learned the woman had been taken to the hospital and Epps had fled the scene, St. Pierre said.

The investigation is continuing, he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: