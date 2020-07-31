Park officials on Friday eased some water recreation restrictions at two popular beaches after the state’s first fatal shark attack on Monday off Bailey Island.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands said it would permit waist-deep recreation at Popham Beach and Reid State Park. The lagoon at Reid State Park remains open, as well.

Swimmers at Ferry Beach and Crescent Beach will continue to be restricted to waist-deep water. The state may lift all restrictions by Monday if there are no further shark sightings.

People walk in shallow water at Popham Beach State Park on Thursday, where bathers were told to only go in the water ankle deep because of a recent shark attack and subsequent shark sightings off the Maine coast. Staff photo by Gregory Rec

The decision was made in consultation with the Maine Marine Patrol, which has been searching for sharks in Casco Bay since Monday, when a great white shark attacked and killed Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, a seasonal resident of Bailey Island in Harpswell.

Holowach was attacked as she swam 20 yards from shore with her daughter, who was not injured. It was only the second shark attack ever reported in Maine. In 2010, a scuba diver off Eastport escaped injury by fending off an 8-foot shark with a video camera.

On Wednesday, the marine patrol responded to two reports of shark sightings near Popham Beach in Phippsburg, including one report from lifeguards who said they saw a shark chasing a seal. The marine patrol searched the area and did not find any sharks, but did spot an ocean sunfish and seals feeding on fish. Ocean sunfish are harmless, but also have a fin that can be seen above the surface, and can be mistaken for a shark’s dorsal fin.

