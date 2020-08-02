Maine, the land of lobster, famous lighthouses and infamous characters, recently rated the sixth-best state in the U.S. to take a road trip this summer.
We’d boldly say we’re No. 1, but read on and we’ll let you decide.
It’s the 8th annual Maine Summer Road Trip Quiz! Learn about our great state and the people in it, then cruise to 10 spots near and far to take it all in.
Pack a cold Moxie, watch out for moose and beware the Kikiwaka.*
* Don’t know what that is? You’re gonna want to.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Yadier Molina says he among the Cardinals who tested positive for COVID-19
-
Nation & World
Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up Interstate 95
-
Sports
Bruins notebook: With less-than-stellar start, Boston trying to adjust on the fly
-
Nation & World
Trump signs $3 billion-a-year plan to boost conservation, national parks
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics notebook: Bench players playing fewer minutes as Boston gears up for playoffs