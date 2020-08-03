Maine reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one additional death.

Overall, 3,970 Mainers have fallen ill with COVID-19, and 124 have died. The number of people listed as recovered from the disease rose to a total of 3,396.

Maine’s low but steady case counts come as schools grapple with how to reopen in the fall, with the first day of school for many districts less than a month away.

Related Read our complete coronavirus coverage

The Mills administration last week listed all of Maine’s 16 counties as “green,” which means they can reopen for in-person school if safety measures are in place. But many school districts, especially in harder-hit Cumberland and York counties, are considering a hybrid reopening plan. In the hybrid plans, students learn from home part of the week and attend school in-person for part of the week.

School districts are also still considering how to handle extra-curricular activities, such as sports. The Maine Principals’ Association announced a delayed and shortened fall sports season, but many uncertainties remain.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: