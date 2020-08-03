Maine reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one additional death.

Overall, 3,970 Mainers have fallen ill with COVID-19, and 124 have died. The number of people listed as recovered from the disease rose to a total of 3,396.

Visitors thronged to the pier in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Maine’s low but steady case counts come as schools grapple with how to reopen in the fall, with the first day of school for many districts less than a month away.

The Mills administration last week listed all of Maine’s 16 counties as “green,” which means they can reopen for in-person school if safety measures are in place. But many school districts, especially in harder-hit Cumberland and York counties, are considering a hybrid reopening plan. In the hybrid plans, students learn from home part of the week and attend school in-person for part of the week.

School districts are also still considering how to handle extra-curricular activities, such as sports. The Maine Principals’ Association announced a delayed and shortened fall sports season, but many uncertainties remain.

This story will be updated

 

 

