A South Portland man was taken by Life Flight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Friday evening, after he was struck by a vehicle turning on to River Road in Chelsea.
Mark Anderson, 43, was driving south on River Road in Chelsea near the intersection of Beech Street on a Triumph motorcycle shortly before 6 p.m., when he was struck by a Subaru driven by Dalton Pushard, 18, of Sidney, according to a news release issued Monday by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.
Pushard was reportedly pulling out of the parking lot of HIVE Medical on to River Road, which is also State Route 9. Police say Pushard did not yield for the motorcycle.
Anderson was initially taken by Augusta Fire and Rescue to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was then taken by Life Flight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was listed in fair condition Monday.
